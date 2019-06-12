Convenience Channel Builds Up Electric Vehicle Charging Station Network

NATIONAL REPORT — More electric vehicle (EV) charging stations will be popping up in the United States, thanks in part to the convenience stores industry.

Parker's unveiled six Tesla Superchargers at its convenience store in Metter, Ga. The first V3 Tesla charging site to open in Georgia, it is strategically situated for drivers traveling between Atlanta and Savannah along I-16.

The Tesla Superchargers complement two existing EV charging stations installed on-site by Georgia Power.

"Now, every electric vehicle on the market can be charged at our Metter store," said Parker's CEO Greg Parker. "We're thrilled that the new V3 Tesla charging site features the fastest chargers currently available in the United States. The new Tesla Superchargers offer a tremendous benefit for Parker's customers and for anyone traveling along the I-16 corridor in a Tesla vehicle."

These are the first Tesla Superchargers in the Parker's network, and the company has plans to add additional locations in the future. Savannah, Ga.-based Parker's operates 64 c-stores throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina.

"We recognize the shifting fuel demands of our customers and always strive to meet those demands," said Parker's President Jeff Bush. "As a larger percentage of our customers begin driving electric vehicles, we want to provide them with a state-of-the-art charging infrastructure at strategic Parker's locations."

Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey's General Stores Inc. is also building up the number of EV charging stations at its c-stores.

The expansion comes as part of MidAmerican Energy Co.'s plans to build a fast-charger network throughout Iowa. According to MidAmerican Energy, it will begin constructing publicly accessible electric vehicle fast-charging stations in five Iowa cities by the end of this year, and 13 more next year, including nearly a dozen "ultra-fast" chargers.

Four Casey's locations in Iowa will be part of the network. They are:

Casey's General Store, 1107 S. 16th St., Clarinda

Casey's General Store, 2406 Main St., Emmetsburg

Casey's General Store, 1019 N. Chestnut St., Avoca

Casey's General Store, 2245 Karr Ave., Early

Three Hy-Vee locations — one each in Altoona, Fort Dodge and Waterloo — will also join the EV network.