Convenience Channel Faces Consumer Barriers Around Quality, Assortment & Value

Additionally, consumers are ramping up their grab-and-go shopping, highlighting areas of opportunity. Notably, shoppers are spending 2 percent more per trip on fast-moving consumer goods categories within the convenience and gas channel than they were a year ago.

Across the Nielsen-measured convenience channel, sales increased by 1 percent in 2017 to more than $140 billion; however, very few categories drove this trend. Salty snacks are among those performing well with 2.3-percent dollar growth. According to the market researcher, how other departments can thrive in this sector of retail remains limited by how consumers perceive the channel, as stigmas still cloud consumers’ ability to view c-stores as a viable and “convenient” alternative for ready prepared and packaged food and beverage needs.

Nielsen advises that with the proper nurturing, operators can change consumer perceptions about quality, optimize their assortment and better utilize promotions to offer a greater sense of value.