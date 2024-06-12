Convenience Channel Players Rank Among Fortune 500
Now in its 70th year, the Fortune 500 list highlights companies that represent two-thirds of the U.S. GPD with $18.8 trillion in revenues, $1.7 trillion in profits and $43 trillion in market value as of March 28, 2024. These organizations also employ 31 million people worldwide.
Included in the survey are companies that are incorporated in the United States, operate in the country and file financial statements with a government agency.
Other c-store retailers appearing on the list include:
- No. 244, Delek US Holdings Inc. with $16.9 billion in revenue
- No. 274, Casey's General Stores Inc. with $15 billion in revenue
- No. 453, ARKO Corp. with $8.23 billion in revenue
- No. 454, Par Pacific Holdings with $8.2 billion in revenue
"This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as our commitment to strategic growth and operational excellence," said Arie Kotler, chairman, president and CEO of ARKO Corp. "We are pleased with the growth we have seen, which is a testament to the strength of our business model and our relentless focus on delivering value to our customers, employees, and shareholders. As we expand our footprint and enhance our offerings, we remain dedicated to driving further success and innovation in the convenience store industry."
Gas/energy companies on this year's list include:
- No. 7, Exxon Mobil Corp. with $344.6 billion in revenue
- No. 15, Chevron Corp. with $200.9 billion in revenue
- No. 24, Marathon Petroleum Corp. with $150.3 billion in revenue
- No. 29, Valero Energy Corp. with $139 billion in revenue
- No. 68, ConocoPhillips Co. with $58.6 billion in revenue
- No. 137, HF Sinclair Corp. with $31.96 billion in revenue
The overall top-ranked company on the 2024 Fortune 500 list is Walmart Inc. with $648 billion in revenue, followed by Amazon Inc., Apple UnitedHealth Group and Berkshire Hathaway.