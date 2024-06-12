Convenience Channel Players Rank Among Fortune 500

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store operators are seeing their success put them in the company of top businesses across all channels.

Multiple c-stores and gas stations placed on the 2024 Fortune 500 list, which ranks the biggest U.S. companies by revenue.

Murphy USA, based in El Dorado, Ark., was the top c-store on the list at No. 214 with $19.2 billion in revenue and $557 million in profits for the fiscal year ended on or before Jan. 31, 2024.

The company has more than 1,700 stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest and Northeast United States. Murphy USA and its team of nearly 15,000 employees serve an estimated 2 million customers each day through its retail network in 27 states. The majority of Murphy USA's stores are located in close proximity to Walmart Supercenters.

The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express and QuickChek brands.