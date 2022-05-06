Convenience Retailers Celebrate Moms This Weekend

NATIONAL REPORT — 7-Eleven Inc. and Stewart's Shops are helping customers honor the moms in their lives this Mother's Day.

Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven is running a pizza deal all weekend. As a thank you to all moms, customers can pick up any whole pizza for $4 in-store through the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations or order through the 7NOW delivery app.

The convenience retailer has a variety of pizza options on their menu, including a 7-Meat pizza topped with Chicago-style sausage and beef crumbles, crispy pepperoni, smoky bacon, Canadian bacon and diced ham. Old-school classics like a cheese or a pepperoni pizza are also available.

The in-store offer is valid to registered 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards members May 6 through May 8 and limited to one pizza per order per customer.

The delivery offer is also valid May 6 through May 8 and limited to one pizza per order per customer. Customers pay all applicable sales taxes and fees and a small basket fee may apply to any offer if minimum purchase requirement is not met. Delivery charges may apply.

All offers are limited while supplies last, according to the retailer.

7-Eleven featured its pizza program in several promotions this past year. It celebrated Pi Day on March 14, aka 3/14, with a special pizza deal for just $3.14 at participating 7-Eleven and Speedway convenience stores.

In addition, the retailer marked National Pizza Month in October by challenging pizza fans to participate in the One Slice Challenge. As part of the promo, customers were urged to eat one slice of any 7-Eleven pizza, top it with the retailer's proprietary 11-Pepper Sauce and a bag of Paqui Haunted Ghost Pepper chips, and wash it down with a can of Liquid Death Mountain Water.

7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7‑Eleven c-stores, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

Saratoga Springs, N.Y.-based Stewart's Shops is celebrating Mother's Day with a sweet treat offer. On Sunday, the convenience store operator is offering single scoop cones for 99 cents. Flavors include tried-and-true favorites and the retailer's new limited-edition springtime flavors like Peanut Butter Jelly Time or Salted Caramel Cheesecake.

Stewart's Shops is known for its proprietary brand of ice cream which is made with fresh milk from local farms and delivered directly to its stores. Its connection to ice cream is steeped in its history. In 1945 the Dake brothers purchased a small dairy and ice cream business in Ballston Spa, this was the first Stewart’s ice cream shop.

It also offers an ice cream club. With its Scoop Club card, customers can buy any 10 items from the ice cream counter and get an 11th one free. Single scoop cones, hand-packed pints, milkshakes, hot fudge sundaes are included.

Stewart's Shops operates more than 350 c-stores across upstate New York and southern Vermont.