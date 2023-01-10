Convenience Retailers Prove Lucky for Lottery Customers

NATIONAL REPORT — The estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing scheduled for the evening of Jan. 10 will benefit lottery players as well as operators of convenience stores, gas stations and other retail outlets across the country.

State lotteries typically reward businesses that sell winning jackpot tickets even before those tickets are claimed with varying amounts. Ohio pays up to $100,000 to retailers who sell jackpot-winning tickets, while Illinois retailers can receive up to a $500,000 bonus and California store owners can receive a benefit up to $1 million, according to an AP News report.

These rewards are part of state lotteries' efforts to encourage retailers to promote ticket sales. Some business owners report seeing a temporary boost in sales as lottery players make a point of visiting where someone else bought the lucky ticket.

Rewards for the latest Mega Millions will be high; the last time someone won the jackpot was Oct. 14. Since then, 24 straight drawings have passed without anyone claiming the top prize.

The current Mega Millions jackpot is the fifth-largest ever but just half the size of the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won by an unknown person in California last November.

Stewart's Shops announced that one of the Saratoga Springs, N.Y.-based chain's customers won a $1 Mega Millions ticket in the Jan. 6 drawing. The ticket was sold at the Stewart's Shop located at 8 Vandenburgh Ave. in Troy, N.Y., outside of Albany.

Sale Lake City-based Maverik — Adventure's First Stop also recently sold a $1 million winning lottery ticket, marketing its third $1 million ticket in recent months.

"Maverik is not only the place to fuel your adventure but it's also the place to win," said Joey Hobson, vice president of marketing at Maverik. "This is the third $1 million lottery ticket we've sold in just over two months, with one selling in Spokane and another in Flagstaff in November. We see our loyal local customers every day and when we can play a part in making a difference in one of their lives like this, it's pretty exciting."

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.