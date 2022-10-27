Convenience Retailers Put Pizza Deals on the Menu

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store chains are celebrating a pair of holidays with special pizza deals at the end of October. Customers can take advantage of the offers at these stores:

Casey's General Stores Inc. — Casey's released its first-ever Jack-O’-Lantern pepperoni pizza one week before Halloween. The Ankeny, Iowa-based retailer is offering the pie, crafted into the shape of a pumpkin, for a limited time through Oct. 31.

The festive pizza goes for $13.99 each and "is sure to be love at first vampire bite," according to Casey's, which also rolled out a new breakfast pizza last month.

Dandy Mini Marts — Dandy is celebrating National First Responders Day on Friday, Oct. 28, by offering one free slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza to all emergency medical service workers as well as members of the police and fire rescue. First responders need to show their identification, badge or membership card at any store that offers Dandy pizza.

Sayre, Pa.-based Dandy Mini Marts, which operates 66 locations throughout the Twin Tiers region of Pennsylvania and New York, has supported first response agencies across the 15 counties in which it operates for more than 35 years.

"This is a small token of our appreciation for every first responder who serves our communities and works to keep us safe. They are incredibly dedicated and continue to face challenges, often being asked to do more with less resources, and we want to make sure their efforts are recognized," said Dandy Mini Marts Marketing Director Bill Bustin.

High's — Members of the High's Rewards loyalty program can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one-free deal on 14-inch pizzas on Halloween. The deal provides a quick option for families heading out to trick or treat, according to the Baltimore-based retailer.

The offer will be available for one-time use on Oct. 31 only at participating High's locations.