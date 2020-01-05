Convenience Retailers Receive Six-Month Delay for Outdoor EMV Compliance

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — There is some good news for convenience store operators. The EMV liability shift on the forecourt is being pushed back six months.

On May 1, Visa told the convenience and gas industry that the financial services company will delay the EMV shift deadline for automated fuel dispensers (AFDS) to April 17, 2021. The deadline had been Oct. 1.

The delay comes after NACS, on behalf of its retail members, sent several letters — primarily driven by the COVID-19 pandemic — to the four major financial services networks outlining reasons for a pushback, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

The Merchant Advisory Group, Petroleum Marketers Association of America, NATSO and Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America joined in the request.

"Our retailers' top priority at this time is providing fuel and other products to the Americans who need it most and keeping its employees and customers safe and healthy. Given the significant impediments to many retailers getting AFDs and appropriate software that accept EMV payments developed, tested, certified, and installed, we respectfully request that you delay the AFD liability shift and set a new, achievable date for that transition once the current crisis has abated," the groups stated in the letters.

Visa initially denied the association's request as it monitored the situation.

"The EMV delay comes at a time when convenience stores' main objective is keeping stores open to meet the essential needs of their customers and communities. We are glad to see Visa recognize the unequivocal economic impact coronavirus is having on businesses, and we hope the other major networks will follow suit," said Anna Ready Blom, NACS director of government relations.