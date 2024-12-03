Convenience Retailers Take a Bite of National Cookie Day

Maverik's seasonal Oatmeal Cream Pie Stuffed Cookie
Salt Lake City-based Maverik — Adventure's First Stop and Kum & Go also invite rewards members to take part in National Cookie Day. Adventure Club and &Rewards members can enjoy 50% off a cookie (limit one per transaction).
These deals will be offered across the companies' combined footprint of more than 840 Maverik and Kum & Go locations in 20 states. Upgraded Nitro cardholders can celebrate the day by redeeming one free cookie at Maverik locations only. Included in this deal is Maverik's seasonal Oatmeal Cream Pie Stuffed Cookie, a fresh-baked oatmeal cookie filled with fondant cream.
"Maverik fans love our stuffed cookies and presenting a traditional seasonal flavor combination in a new and creative way is really fun for Cookie Day," said Maverik's Corporate R&D Chef Kyle Lore. "We're continually innovating our fresh-baked treats and our stuffed cookies will be a staple accompanying other recipes featuring real butter, cane sugar and other high-quality ingredients."
