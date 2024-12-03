Convenience Retailers Take a Bite of National Cookie Day

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store retailers have baked up something special for guests on Dec. 4, also known as National Cookie Day.

Circle K, the global banner of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., is offering Circle K Circle app users a free fresh cookie on Dec. 4. The offer is valid at U.S.-based locations only.

"Freshly baked and served warm, Circle K cookies are a delicious way to brighten your morning, enhance your lunch break, or sweeten your commute," the company said in an email.