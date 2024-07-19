Convenience Retailers Temper Outlook for Beverage Sales

NEW YORK — The second quarter delivered another healthy period for beverage sales in the convenience channel; however, retailers are a bit more cautious in their outlook for the remainder of 2024.

According to the Goldman Sachs "Beverage Bytes" survey for the second quarter of 2024, trends for beverage sales in the channel remained healthy with sustained growth momentum on a sequential basis — up 2.6% in the quarter which was in line with the first quarter.

However, retailers' expectations for 2024 growth have come down by roughly 200 basis points to +2.6% vs. +4.6% growth for 2024 in the Q1 "Beverage Bytes" survey and against roughly +6% growth in 2023, reported Bonnie Herzog, managing director and senior consumer analyst at Goldman Sachs.