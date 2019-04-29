Convenience Store News' 2019 Foodservice Leader of the Year Is...

DALLAS — Kwik Trip Inc.’s Foodservice Director Paul Servais will accept the 2019 Convenience Foodservice Leader of the Year award on behalf of the innovative La Crosse, Wis.-based convenience store chain at the fourth-annual Convenience Store News Convenience Foodservice Exchange.

Kwik Trip, which operates more than 560 stores in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin, has been a leading innovator in the c-store industry for many years. Among its recent initiatives, the vertically-integrated retailer has announced plans to more than double the size of its central commissary and add a test kitchen to develop more new foodservice products.

The chain is currently rolling out fried chicken to its stores and experimenting with new side dishes like beans, mashed potatoes, and macaroni and cheese. Take-home meals are also on the agenda.