Convenience Store News' 2020 Convenience Foodservice Exchange Moves to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As American consumers' tastes and desires continue to evolve, convenience store retailers must walk the fine line between being on the leading edge of today’s hottest food trends, and also developing profitable, high-volume prepared food operations.

The key to continued foodservice growth is separating the fads from the trends, and understanding how to optimize sales and profits while building brand preference in today's hypercompetitive battle for share of stomach.

Convenience Store News' fifth-annual Convenience Foodservice Exchange, an exclusive, invitation-only conference, will help the country's leading convenience foodservice executives explore food trends, operations, safety and technology in an exciting, interactive format.

This year, the Convenience Foodservice Exchange moves to Charlotte, N.C. It will be held June 9-11 at The Westin Charlotte. The event will feature presentations and experiences at leading culinary school Johnson & Wales University, walking and bus tours of innovative food and retail concepts in the area, interactive discussions, and expert speakers.

Last year’s Convenience Foodservice Exchange, held in Dallas, drew 40 of the nation's most forward-thinking convenience foodservice retailers, including giants like 7-Eleven and Circle K, and regional powerhouses like Wawa, Kwik Trip and QuickChek.

The theme of this year's program is "Where Food Trends Meet Reality." The agenda will tackle such key issues as:

Big Food Chain Innovation: How They Do It. Learn from the best foodservice companies.

Why Ready-to-Eat, Grab & Go Foodservice Might Best Fit Your Foodservice Strategy. Learn how your product development process can be refined and applied so that you can beat the food outlets at their own game.

Food Safety Protocol for Operators, Staff and Vendors. A Johnson & Wales professor will discuss the latest techniques and programs for ensuring food safety.

Foodservice Trends: Expectations vs. Reality. Participate in an interactive discussion as a Johnson & Wales professor helps identify real food trends that have staying power and are appropriate for the convenience channel.

The New Convenience Retailer . A panel of retailer executives will show off and discuss their newest food-forward stores and programs aimed at meeting the needs of the evolving consumer.

As in previous years, the 2020 program will also include: guest speakers from inside and outside the convenience store industry giving quick-hitting presentations on key topics; interactive discussions; consumer research; CSNews' annual Foodservice Leadership Awards reception; and one-on-one business development meetings.

In addition, this year's Convenience Foodservice Exchange will feature a guided food and retail tour exploring Charlotte's most delicious and innovative restaurants, food shops and markets. Led by Taste Carolina, guides will introduce attendees to the history and architecture of this beautiful city, too.

