Convenience Store News' 2024 Technology Leader of the Year Is...
The Technology Leader of the Year award goes to a technology leader (individual or company) that not only contributes to the success of their organization, but also to the advancement and growth of the convenience store industry as a whole.
"When I joined Circle K six years ago, the convenience industry was one of the last to be touched by digital transformation. There was a real excitement for the tech team, for our digital team, for our operators to be a part of something that was going to transform the industry," Couche-Tard's Chief Technology Officer Ed Dzadovsky told CSNews. "Today, we're not only changing the experience for Circle K. We're actually driving and leading change in the industry."
Couche-Tard will receive the award at the 2024 CSNews Technology Leadership Roundtable & Dinner, being held Oct. 7 in Las Vegas against the backdrop of the 2024 NACS Show. Dzadovsky; Erica Fortune, chief digital officer; Janeth Falcon-O'Toole, vice president, global tech; and Rick Rasor, vice president, global loyalty will be on hand to accept the honor.
The event will also feature a retailer panel discussion, "The Technology Playbook: From Innovation to Implementation."
The Technology Leadership Roundtable & Dinner is sponsored by Altria Group Distribution Co., Blue Yonder, Hughes Network Systems and Vixxo.
Retailers interested in attending can click here to register.
For sponsorship information, contact Paula Lashinsky, senior vice president and group publisher, US Grocery & Convenience Group, at [email protected].