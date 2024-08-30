 Skip to main content

Convenience Store News' 2024 Technology Leader of the Year Is...

The global convenience store operator has proven its willingness to innovate.
Melissa Kress
Self-checkout at a Circle K convenience store

LAVAL, Quebec — As the second-largest convenience store chain in the United States, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. and its banners — primarily, its global Circle K brand — are well known in the convenience retail space. 

Couche-Tard's appetite for acquisitions may be the first attribute that comes to mind when thinking about the Laval-based retailer, which operates in 31 countries and territories, with more than 16,700 stores. However, the company's willingness and ability to innovate is just as noteworthy. 

Couche-Tard Inc. has been chosen as the 2024 Convenience Store News Technology Leader of the Year for the company’s use of tech to: 

  • Enable innovation, speed to market and easy integrations through its proprietary Information Superhighway. 
  • "Win the customer" through loyalty, the digital experience and operations first in its new five-year strategic plan.  
  • Streamline internal processes for better efficiency. 
  • Be a global leader in mobility solutions via electric vehicle charging. 

More specifically, a sampling of the solutions the retailer has implemented either across its network or regionally include its Inner Circle loyalty program across 10 U.S. business units; Smart Checkout touchless systems; and in Europe, Pay by Plate. 

The Technology Leader of the Year award goes to a technology leader (individual or company) that not only contributes to the success of their organization, but also to the advancement and growth of the convenience store industry as a whole. 

"When I joined Circle K six years ago, the convenience industry was one of the last to be touched by digital transformation. There was a real excitement for the tech team, for our digital team, for our operators to be a part of something that was going to transform the industry," Couche-Tard's Chief Technology Officer Ed Dzadovsky told CSNews. "Today, we're not only changing the experience for Circle K. We're actually driving and leading change in the industry."

Couche-Tard will receive the award at the 2024 CSNews Technology Leadership Roundtable & Dinner, being held Oct. 7 in Las Vegas against the backdrop of the 2024 NACS Show. Dzadovsky; Erica Fortune, chief digital officer; Janeth Falcon-O'Toole, vice president, global tech; and Rick Rasor, vice president, global loyalty will be on hand to accept the honor. 

The event will also feature a retailer panel discussion, "The Technology Playbook: From Innovation to Implementation."

