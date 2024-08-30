Convenience Store News' 2024 Technology Leader of the Year Is...

LAVAL, Quebec — As the second-largest convenience store chain in the United States, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. and its banners — primarily, its global Circle K brand — are well known in the convenience retail space.

Couche-Tard's appetite for acquisitions may be the first attribute that comes to mind when thinking about the Laval-based retailer, which operates in 31 countries and territories, with more than 16,700 stores. However, the company's willingness and ability to innovate is just as noteworthy.

Couche-Tard Inc. has been chosen as the 2024 Convenience Store News Technology Leader of the Year for the company’s use of tech to:

Enable innovation, speed to market and easy integrations through its proprietary Information Superhighway.

"Win the customer" through loyalty, the digital experience and operations first in its new five-year strategic plan.

Streamline internal processes for better efficiency.

Be a global leader in mobility solutions via electric vehicle charging.

More specifically, a sampling of the solutions the retailer has implemented either across its network or regionally include its Inner Circle loyalty program across 10 U.S. business units; Smart Checkout touchless systems; and in Europe, Pay by Plate.