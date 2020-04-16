Convenience Store News Announces 2020 Hall of Fame Inductees

Parker has earned acclaim as one of the nation’s leading business innovators for his commitment to high-quality foodservice, technology, consumer rights and charitable giving. Under his leadership, Parker’s has grown from a one-store operation in Midway, Ga., to an award-winning 66-unit chain of state-of-the-art convenience stores located throughout the Peach State and Palmetto State.

Parker was recognized by CSNews as the Convenience Foodservice Leader of the Year in 2018 and the Technology Executive of the Year in 2013. He’s also been the recipient of the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club Citizen of the Year, the Savannah Morning News Entrepreneur of the Year and the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneur of the Year awards.

The company has been included on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies for five years, and was recently honored by Food and Wine as one of America’s Best Convenience Stores. Parker is currently leading the company through an ambitious growth plan, which includes a strategic expansion into the Charleston, S.C., market.

He is active in the Petroleum Marketers Study Group. He previously served as vice chairman of research for NACS and chairman of the BPAmoco Marketers Association, and as a member of the Pepsi Retail Advisory Council, Coca-Cola Retail Advisory Committee, and YPO (Young Presidents Association).

A dedicated community member, Parker founded the company’s award-winning Fueling the Community charitable initiative, which gives back to each community where the retailer does business. He also endowed the Parker College of Business at Georgia Southern University and the Parker’s Emergency and Trauma Center at Memorial Hospital in Savannah.

Over the years, he’s served as chairman of the Savannah Master Plan Task Force and Savannah Mayor’s Business Roundtable, and on the board of directors for the Savannah Economic Development Authority, Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce, and Memorial Health Foundation.

Parker is the proud father of three children: Olivia, Bennett and Lily.