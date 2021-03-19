Convenience Store News Announces Two Editorial Staff Promotions

Hanson joined CSNews as an assistant editor in early 2011 and quickly advanced to the position of field editor, before being promoted to associate editor in December 2015. She currently heads up CSNews’ coverage of the convenience foodservice business, and supervises the execution of all brand industry awards programs.

“Angela has been an excellent writer and reporter and is ready to tackle bigger assignments and responsibilities. In addition to that, her upbeat attitude and enthusiasm is contagious to the rest of the CSNews team,” Editorial Director Don Longo noted.

Prior to joining CSNews, Hanson served as junior editor at Creative Homeowner Book Press and as managing editor of Anime Insider magazine. She has degrees in creative writing and visual communication technology from Bowling Green State University.