Convenience Store News Announces Two Editorial Staff Promotions
CHICAGO — Convenience Store News is pleased to announce two editorial staff promotions. Angela Hanson is assuming the role of senior editor, while Danielle Romano is moving into the role of managing editor.
Hanson joined CSNews as an assistant editor in early 2011 and quickly advanced to the position of field editor, before being promoted to associate editor in December 2015. She currently heads up CSNews’ coverage of the convenience foodservice business, and supervises the execution of all brand industry awards programs.
“Angela has been an excellent writer and reporter and is ready to tackle bigger assignments and responsibilities. In addition to that, her upbeat attitude and enthusiasm is contagious to the rest of the CSNews team,” Editorial Director Don Longo noted.
Prior to joining CSNews, Hanson served as junior editor at Creative Homeowner Book Press and as managing editor of Anime Insider magazine. She has degrees in creative writing and visual communication technology from Bowling Green State University.
Romano joined CSNews as an assistant editor in January 2015, after serving as an editorial intern and social media freelancer beginning in January 2014. She was named associate managing editor in December 2016. She currently spearheads the print production duties for the award-winning monthly magazine, and heads up CSNews’ coverage of the candy and snacks categories.
“Since joining us as an intern, Danielle has been an energetic, hard-working professional who has been growing into a greater leadership role,” Longo said, adding that on the social media front, Romano has helped CSNews increase both Twitter followers and LinkedIn group members.
Prior to joining CSNews full-time, Romano worked as a product content copywriter/editor for Myron Corp., a promotional product company. She has a bachelor’s degree in print journalism from William Paterson University and a Master of Science degree in Communication from Purdue University.