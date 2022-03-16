Convenience Store News Brings on New Associate Editor

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News is pleased to announce a new addition to its award-winning editorial team. Sanestina Hunter has assumed the role of associate editor.

Hunter graduated from California State University, Northridge with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She brings several years of experience creating digital content for various media channels, including television stations, blogs, newsletters and more.

Prior to joining Convenience Store News, she was a digital content producer at WVLA/NBC Local 33 in Baton Rouge, La., where she researched, wrote and published news articles and managed aggregated media content. Before that, she worked as a digital reporter for Canyon News in Los Angeles covering important happenings in the community.

“Sanestina has a passion for all things media and is enthusiastic about joining the convenience store industry’s No. 1 business intelligence publication. She will, no doubt, be a valuable member of this exceptional team given her experience, skillset and eagerness to take on new challenges,” said Convenience Store News Editor-in-Chief Linda Lisanti.

As associate editor, Hunter will play a key role in helping CSNews.com maintain its position as the leading news source for the c-store industry. She will spearhead new products coverage, be responsible for all of the brand’s monthly news roundups such as Supplier Spotlights and People on the Move, and contribute category management stories for the print magazine.

