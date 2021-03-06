Convenience Store News' Dynamic Infographics Earn Recognition

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience Store News has been named a finalist in the 2021 Jesse H. Neal Awards program for Best Infographics.

Often referred to as "the Pulitzer Prize of business media," the annual Neal Awards are one of the most prestigious recognition programs for business journalism.

CSNews is being recognized for three infographic stories presented on its exclusive Coral digital platform. The dynamic storyscapes are:

Industry Report 2020 Deep Dive: Candy & Snacks

Technology Study 2020: Meeting New Customer Needs

Realities of the Aisle Study 2020: The Importance of Experience

In 2013, the CSNews editorial team won the overall Neal Award for Best Single Issue. The team also was recognized as a finalist that same year for Best Profile. In 2018, the CSNews Industry Report was a Neal Award finalist for Best Use of Data.

Winners of the 67th annual Neal Awards will be revealed at a ceremony on June 9.