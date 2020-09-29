Convenience Store News Earns Two More Awards for Editorial Excellence

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience Store News has more editorial awards to add its crowded trophy case. The convenience store industry’s leading media brand took home two honors in the 2020 Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards: first place for Best Series of Articles and first place for Best Microsite/Content Marketing.

For more than 25 years, the Eddie & Ozzie Awards have recognized excellence in engaging content and design across all sectors of the publishing industry. This year’s winners list features the crème de la crème of content creators and designers — a pool of roughly 300 winners narrowed down from thousands of entries.

CSNews teamed up with its sister publications, Progressive Grocer and Drug Store News, to win first place for Best Microsite/Content Marketing for their jointly produced “Building with Beer” microsite.

CSNews’ winning series of articles — honored in the Best Series of Articles, B2B, Food & Beverage category — comprised the cover story of the September 2019 issue. The “On the Front Lines” series explored how convenience stores and truck stops are leading the battle against human trafficking in the United States, and what more can be done by the industry.

The series, researched and written by the CSNews editorial team, included interviews with large c-store chains and independents, travel center and truck stop operators, industry associations like NACS and NATSO, and human trafficking experts. It also included a list of resources for retailers interested in joining the effort to combat the second-largest crime in the world (after drug trafficking).

CSNews’ September 2019 issue was also honored earlier this year as one of the Top 25 Best Full Issues internationally in the 2020 Tabbie Awards. The Tabbies, presented annually by Trade, Association and Business Publications International (TABPI), draws nominations from across the globe, with this year’s submissions coming from the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

Complete results of the 2020 Eddie & Ozzie Awards can viewed here.