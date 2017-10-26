Convenience Store News Gets New Brand Director

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — EnsembleIQ has appointed Paula Lashinsky as vice president, brand director for Convenience Store News. In her new role, she will be responsible for CSNews sales and editorial efforts, along with all of the brand's products, services and events.

Lashinsky is a seasoned media professional with an extensive background in building, leading, and motivating high-performance sales and marketing teams. Having successfully navigated print to digital transformations in prior roles, she combines expertise in new business development, brand positioning, and financial management that is on trend with today's rapidly evolving media landscape.

Prior to joining CSNews' parent company, Lashinsky was part of the management team at Lebhar-Friedman, where she served as publisher of Retailing Today, followed by a four-year stint as Lebhar-Friedman's executive director of digital media and creative services.

She served as senior vice president at Informa, and was also the owner of PEL Consulting, where she developed and implemented marketing and business development initiatives for the software, consumer packaged goods, and professional services industries.

Most recently, Lashinsky served as brand director of EnsembleIQ's RIS News.

Lashinsky will lead a seasoned CSNews editorial team — spearheaded by Editorial Director Don Longo and Editor-in-Chief Linda Lisanti — that has more than 100 years of journalistic experience combined, as well as a sales team of convenience industry veterans, including Ron Lowy, Rachel McGaffigan, Kelly Fischer and Terry Kanganis.

Convenience Store News is a leading information resource for the convenience industry, supporting c-store retailers and suppliers to the marketplace with insights, analysis, proprietary research, and business intelligence.

With a recently relaunched website that was redesigned to cater to the unique needs of convenience industry stakeholders, a revamped and expanded portfolio of digital assets and live events, and a new, dynamic, behavior-driven database of more than 800,000 retail personnel, CSNews is poised to extend its position as a market leader.

"Paula clearly has what it takes to lead the talented team at CSNews," noted EnsembleIQ Chief Operating Officer/Chief Brand Officer Rich Rivera. "Her broad range of skills, depth of experience, and high degree of professionalism make her the perfect choice for the role."

Chicago-based EnsembleIQ is a premier business intelligence resource that exists to help people and their organizations succeed. It is structured to serve the business-to-business needs of retailers, consumer goods manufacturers, technology vendors, marketing agencies and retail service providers by using its integrated network of media and information resources designed to inform, connect and provide actionable marketplace intelligence.