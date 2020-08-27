Convenience Store News Honored in International Journalism Competition

CLEVELAND — Convenience Store News’ editorial team was recognized in the 2020 Tabbie Awards with an honorable mention for Best Single Issue — the competition’s most comprehensive category.

The Tabbies, presented annually by Trade, Association and Business Publications International (TABPI), draws nominations from across the globe, with this year’s submissions coming from the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

CSNews was honored for its September 2019 issue, which featured the cover story, “On the Front Lines,” investigating how convenience stores and truck stops are at the forefront in the battle against human trafficking. This issue also included coverage of how international influences are impacting the U.S. convenience store industry, a look at the future of the forecourt, and loads of other top-notch content.

Only 25 publications in the world were recognized in the Best Single Issue category.

In announcing this year’s winners, TABPI President Paul J. Heney noted that B2B journalism continues to thrive in what has been a difficult few years for publishing companies.

“Even before the pandemic, we’ve seen a lot of turbulence in both B2B publishers and publishing associations. The last decade has been a tough one to navigate with the Internet becoming a preferred source for many readers. But each year, the editorial and design work submitted for the Tabbies continues to show the astonishing journalism that continues to happen in this space,” Heney said. “Around the world, editors and designers are doing quality work, meaningful to the industries they serve — and we’re proud to help spotlight it.”

Complete results, along with selected comments from the judges and samples of the winning entries, can be viewed at tabpi.org. The editorial and design competition is open to English-language B2B publications worldwide, published at least three times per year.