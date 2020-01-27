Convenience Store News Honors 13 Suppliers as 2020 Category Captains

NEWARK, N.J. — Thirteen suppliers, including three first-time winners, earned recognition this year in the seventh-annual Convenience Store News Category Captains awards program.

The Category Captains program spotlights convenience channel suppliers for outstanding category management initiatives that have demonstrably enhanced overall category sales and profits for the retailers they serve.

Cheyenne International LLC, Rich Products and Frazil are first-time winners in their respective product categories, while wholesale distributor McLane Co. Inc. won in two different categories this year.

The full list of 2020 winners includes:

Alternative Snacks: Jack Link’s Protein Snacks

Beer/Malt Beverages: Anheuser-Busch

Candy: The Hershey Co.

Foodservice/Cold & Frozen Dispensed Beverages: Frazil

Foodservice/Prepared Food: Rich Products

General Merchandise: McLane

Health & Beauty Care: Lil’ Drug Store Products

Packaged Beverages: The Coca-Cola Co.

Packaged Sweet Snacks: McKee Foods

Salty Snacks: McLane

Other Tobacco Products/Cigars: Cheyenne International

Other Tobacco Products/E-Cig & Vapor Products: E-Alternative Solutions

Wine & Liquor: E&J Gallo Winery

All entries for this year’s contest were judged based on: product innovation; creativity in merchandising, marketing, promotion and advertising; use of consumer insights to drive category sales; innovative and dynamic category management tools; demonstrated commitment to meeting the specific needs of retailer customers; efficiently lifting sales for the entire product category; and fact-based evidence of market-specific or account-specific results.

Past Times Marketing, a consumer research and product evaluation firm based in New York, once again facilitated the judging based on information supplied by the participating companies.

Check out the March issue of Convenience Store News for full coverage of the winners.