Convenience Store News Launches Future Leaders in Convenience Awards

NEWARK, N.J. — Nominations are now being accepted for the inaugural Convenience Store News Future Leaders in Convenience (FLIC) industry awards program.

The FLIC awards recognize young people (aged 35 and under) working for convenience store retailers who are already making significant positive contributions to their companies and the industry.

The goal of the program is to celebrate and help develop the next generation of convenience retail leaders by providing a forum for talented young business people to hone their leadership skills, while recognizing the achievements of a select few emerging leaders who are under the age of 35 at the time of nomination.

To be eligible, nominees must work for a convenience store retail company and be 35 years old or younger at the time of their nomination. Nominations may include accomplishments/achievements attained from Jan. 1, 2017 through April 30, 2018.

The final deadline for nominations is June 29. Winners will be notified by the end of July.

All Future Leaders in Convenience honorees will be prominently recognized during CSNews' new Future Leaders in Convenience Summit, taking place in November.

Click here to nominate a Future Leader in Convenience.