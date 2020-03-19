Convenience Store News Launches New TechWatch Newsletter
NEWARK, N.J. — Convenience Store News is excited to announce the launch of a newly redesigned TechWatch newsletter that goes beyond just the headlines to bring convenience technology executives the actionable insights they need to navigate this quickly-evolving industry.
Every Thursday, TechWatch will deliver the latest trends, innovations, case studies, best practices and news around convenience and fuel retailing technology.
The new TechWatch will also highlight important technology happenings in other competitive retail channels that c-store operators should watch out for. Convenience Store News will leverage the power of our many EnsembleIQ sister brands, including publications covering the grocery, drug, mass and hospitality industries.
TechWatch 2.0 is the authoritative newsletter for convenience store technology!