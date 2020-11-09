Convenience Store News Launching Virtual Technology Leadership Series

NATIONAL REPORT — Due to the cancellation of the 2020 NACS Show in Las Vegas, Convenience Store News is replacing its annual Technology Leadership Roundtable & Dinner with a two-part Virtual Technology Leadership Series.

The event will bring together c-store tech leaders to share best practices and discuss the future technology needs of the industry.

The series will kick off Oct. 1 with a fireside chat with Art Sebastian of Casey's General Stores Inc. about the company's digital journey, followed by a retailer panel discussion on contactless payments, online ordering, payment options, curbside pickup and home delivery. Confirmed panelists include Duane Statler of Rhodes 101 Convenience Stores, Jeremie Myhren of Road Ranger, and Howard Hyche of Double Quick/Refuel.

The second session, on Oct. 8, will begin with our presentation of the 2020 Technology Leader of the Year award and a Q&A with this year's honoree, Gus Olympidis of Family Express, followed by a retailer panel discussion. Among the topics to be discussed: business intelligence and its role in the channel, store-level inventory management, replacing aging POS systems, and EMV at the forecourt.

