Convenience Store News Named a Nichee Award Finalist

NEWARK, N.J. – Convenience Store News was named a finalist in the Best B2B (business-to-business) Magazine category in the 2020 Nichee Award competition.

Presented by California-based Niche Media, the Nichee Awards capture the talent, spirit and creativity of the very best of target-audience magazine media publishers.

Nichee Awards are presented annually in 17 categories for excellence in print, digital, events and leadership.

CSNews was cited for its September 2019 issue — its largest issue of the year — which showcased extraordinary depth and breadth of content, from hard news to company profiles, product category trends, consumer research, motor fuel and technology developments, store design and expert commentary on industry issues, such as the need to develop more women leaders.

The cover story on the convenience store and travel center industry's battle against human trafficking illustrated CSNews' attention to larger societal issues as well as immediate business concerns.

Winners will be announced at the Super Niche Awards Ceremony at Super Niche on Tuesday, March 24, in San Antonio.

Convenience Store News is a property of EnsembleIQ.