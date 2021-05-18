Convenience Store News Names 2021 Hall of Fame Inductees

CHICAGO — Two longtime convenience store industry leaders will be inducted into the Convenience Store News Hall of Fame this fall.

This year’s retailer inductee is Kyle Krause, founder and CEO of Krause Group, the parent company of Kum & Go LC, a chain of more than 400 convenience stores across 11 states. This year’s supplier inductee is Vito Maurici, senior vice president of sales and trade relations for McLane Co. Inc., one of the largest supply chain services companies in the United States.

Over the past 34 years, the CSNews Hall of Fame has recognized c-store industry pioneers and innovators from retailer and supplier companies of all sizes. Hall of Famers are selected by an 80-member blue-ribbon panel of convenience store industry executives that includes past retailer and supplier Hall of Fame inductees.

Pending the easing of travel and gathering restrictions due to the pandemic, this year’s Hall of Famers will be honored at a gala banquet and induction ceremony this fall in Des Moines, Iowa, the hometown of Kum & Go. Last year, Greg Parker, founder of Parker’s Convenience in Savannah, Ga., and Dave Onorato of The Hershey Co. were inducted in an online ceremony due to COVID-19.