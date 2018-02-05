Convenience Store News Now Accepting Nominations for 2018 Best New Products Awards

NEWARK, N.J. — Convenience Store News is now accepting entries for its 2018 Best New Products Awards competition.

Consumer packaged goods introduced to the market between April 1, 2017 and April 30 of this year are eligible for entry in 46 categories. Only products designed for resale to consumers will be considered; no store equipment, fixtures or technology products are eligible.

Products will be judged by a panel of consumers on value, convenience, appearance and packaging, along with attributes such as taste and ingredients for food items.

Each entry must include three samples of the product; the receipt for its online entry and payment; any supporting documents; and logo and product shots. All entries should be sent to: Susan Durtschi, CEO and President, Past Times Research, 77 Hudson Watch Drive, Ossining, NY 10562.

The deadline to enter is July 31. Visit csnews.com/bestnewproducts for a full list of the rules and to submit an entry.

Winners will be announced in October and receive a crystal engraved award, coverage in the Convenience Store News Dailies at the NACS Show and in the post-NACS Show issue, and the right to use the 2018 Best New Products Awards logo in all future promotional materials.