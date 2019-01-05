Convenience Store News Opens Nominations for 2019 Best New Products Awards

NEWARK, N.J. — Convenience Store News is now accepting entries for its 2019 Best New Products Awards competition.

Products introduced to the market between April 1, 2018 and April 30, 2019 are eligible for entry in 46 categories. Only products designed for resale to consumers will be considered; no store equipment, fixtures or technology products are eligible.

A panel of consumers will judge products on value, convenience, appearance and packaging, along with attributes such as taste and ingredients for food items.

Each entry must include a completed entry form; three samples of the product; supporting documents; logos and product shots; and a $125 handling fee. All entries should be sent to: Susan Durtschi, CEO and president, Past Times Research, 77 Hudson Watch Drive, Ossining, N.Y. 10562.

The deadline to enter is July 31. Visit csnews.com/bestnewproducts for a full list of the rules and to submit an entry.

Winners will be announced in October and receive a crystal engraved award, coverage in the Convenience Store News Show Daily at the NACS Show and in the post-NACS Show issue, and the right to use the 2019 Best New Products Awards logo in all future promotional materials.