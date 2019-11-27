Convenience Store News Parent Company Grows Leadership Team

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News' parent company, EnsembleIQ (EIQ), is growing its leadership team with the appointment of Joe Territo as senior vice president of content and Tanner Van Dusen as managing director of the Path to Purchase Institute (P2PI).

Territo will oversee cross-platform content strategy and new product development for all EIQ brands across the grocery, convenience, health and wellness and path to purchase/technology sectors.

"Joe's industry experience and expeise make him a natural fit to lead the charge in expanding EIQ's digital footprint and driving its content innovation to meet the evolving needs of the marketplace," said EnsembleIQ CEO Jennifer Litterick.

Territo has more than two decades of cross-functional business-to-business, consumer content and digital leadership experience. His career has consistently focused on digital transformation and growth, by seizing emerging market opportunities, deploying relevant technologies and analyzing competition to set and achieve ambitious, mission-critical goals.

In Van Dusen's new role, she will drive the growth strategy for P2PI's industry leading membership community, extensive portfolio of events, flagship media property — Path to Purchase IQ — and professional development services. She will also retain her role as EnsembleIQ's chief innovation officer.

Van Dusen will leverage the company's core innovation capabilities to develop new member services including critical research and thought leadership, new training and development platforms, and exclusive live events.

"We believe Tanner is uniquely qualified to take on this role given the depth and breadth of her experience across EIQ as well as her demonstrated creativity, strategic thinking and leadership skills," said Litterick.

With more than 20 years of experience in the industry, prior to joining P2PI and EnsembleIQ, Van Dusen held leadership roles in market research and strategy within prominent organizations and startups. Her primary focus has been delivering best practices and innovation in research, business process and marketing to her clients and the industry.

"It's essential that today's industry leaders understand the complexity of the evolving path to purchase, and I look forward to deepening our member relationships through strategic collaboration, while building upon the unparalleled content and insight offered by the Institute." Van Dusen said. "I'm thrilled to be able to combine the power and perspective of the Institute with EnsembleIQ's innovation and research capabilities to deliver a greater value to the entire industry."



EnsembleIQ, a portfolio company of RFE Investment Partners, operates an integrated network of media brands across all retail sectors and leverages its scale to inform, connect and provide actionable marketplace intelligence to help clients achieve growth.