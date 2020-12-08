Convenience Store News Reveals Winners of 2020 Best New Products Awards
NATIONAL REPORT — A record number of entries in the 2020 Convenience Store News Best New Products Awards contest resulted in some keen competition among suppliers jockeying to introduce the most innovative new items to the convenience store industry in the past year.
From among nearly 100 entries, consumer judges chose 38 products new to convenience store shelves for recognition in the 24th annual competition. The Best New Products Awards program recognizes the marketers that introduced the most innovative, high-quality products that meet consumers’ evolving needs and fit a convenience store’s value proposition.
Entries were rated and awarded points by consumers based on the criteria of taste, value, convenience, healthfulness, ingredients, preparation requirements, appearance and packaging. Judging was supervised and tallied by Past Times Marketing, a New York-based consumer research and product-testing firm.
Products honored this year range from sparkling waters, wine cocktails, hard seltzers and caffeine-laced drinks, to no-sugar, keto and better-for-you items — many in COVID-19-friendly packaging.
The 2020 Best New Products Awards winners are:
ALTERNATIVE SNACKS/BARS
ONE Peanut Butter Cup; ONE Brands
ALTERNATIVE SNACKS/MEAT SNACKS
Old Trapper Old Fashioned Beef Jerky Big Bag; Old Trapper
ALTERNATIVE SNACKS/OTHER
Big John’s Pickled Eggs; Red Smith Foods Inc.
BEER
Blue Moon Light Sky Citrus Wheat; Molson Coors Beverage Co.
CANDY/CHOCOLATE
KIT KAT Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate; The Hershey Co.
CANDY/GUM
REV Energy Gum – Peppermint; Rev Gum
CANDY/NON-CHOCOLATE
Starburst Swirlers Cherry-Lemon; Mars Inc.
CANDY/NOVELTY & SEASONAL
Sour Punch Grape Straws; American Licorice Co.
CBD
Forth CBD Chews; E-Alternative Solutions
DAIRY PRODUCTS
Frigo Cheese Heads 2-Pack Combo; Saputo Cheese USA Inc.
DELI PRODUCTS
Van's Kitchen 4-Pack Egg Rolls – Vegetable; Van’s Kitchen
EDIBLE GROCERY
Fruit Crunch Parfait – Blueberry; Del Monte Foods
FLAVORED MALT BEVERAGES
Mighty Swell Cherry Lime; Mighty Swell
FOODSERVICE/BAKERY
Donut Hole Thaw and Serve Glazed Apple Filled Fritter; Baker Boy
FOODSERVICE/BREAKFAST
Southwestern Muffin Sandwich; Orion Land Mark
FOODSERVICE/CONDIMENT
KETO Vanilla Bean Syrup with MCT; Jordan's Skinny Mixes/GoodWest Industries
FOODSERVICE/DINNER & HOME MEAL REPLACEMENT
Ready-to-Stretch Sheeted Pizza Dough; Rich Products
FOODSERVICE/LUNCH
Ultimate Jalapeno Cheddar Sausages; Johnsonville
FROZEN FOODS
Caulipower Riced Cauliflower Baja Style; Caulipower
FROZEN NOVELTIES
Twix Cookies & Creme Ice Cream Bars; Mars Inc.
GENERAL MERCHANDISE
Scripto Hybrid Lighter; Calico Brands Inc.
HEALTH & BEAUTY CARE
Tums Chewy Bites Mixed Berry; Convenience Valet
HEALTHY SNACKS
CLIF Coffee Collection Dark Chocolate Mocha Energy Bars; CLIF Bar
OTHER TOBACCO PRODUCTS/CIGARS
White Owl Blackberry Mojito Limited Edition; Swedish Match
OTHER TOBACCO PRODUCTS/ELECTRONIC CIGARETTES & VAPOR PRODUCTS
Legal Lean Disposable Grape Pod Device; Legal Lean
OTHER TOBACCO PRODUCTS/SMOKELESS
Velo Nicotine Lozenges; R.J. Reynolds Vapor Products
PACKAGED BEVERAGES/CARBONATED SOFT DRINKS
Sparkling Ice Cherry Vanilla + Caffeine; Sparkling Ice
PACKAGED BEVERAGES/ENERGY DRINKS
AMIN.O Energy Sparkling + Electrolytes Mango Pineapple Limeade; Glanbia Performance Nutrition NA
PACKAGED BEVERAGES/JUICE DRINKS
OKF Watermelon with Aloe; OKF Aloe Vera King
PACKAGED BEVERAGES/RTD COFFEE DRINKS
Black Rifle Coffee Co. Expresso with Cream; Black Rifle Coffee Co.
PACKAGED BEVERAGES/RTD ICED TEA
INOTEA Bubble Tea Honeydew; DD&B Solutions LLC
PACKAGED BEVERAGES/SPORTS DRINKS
POWERADE Ultra Citrus Blast; The Coca-Cola Co.
PACKAGED BEVERAGES/OTHER
AHA Sparkling Water Orange + Grapefruit; The Coca-Cola Co.
PACKAGED SWEET SNACKS
Down Home Delights Chocolate Almond Coconut Dessert Bar; Prairie City Bakery
SALTY SNACKS/MIXED
Chex Mix MAX'D Spicy Dill; General Mills
SALTY SNACKS/NUTS & SEEDS
Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Honey Roasted; The Wonderful Co.
WINE
Uptown Wine Cocktails Chocolatini; Southern Champion
OVERALL INNOVATION
Fry Baby Clear; Anchor Packaging