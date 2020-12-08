Convenience Store News Reveals Winners of 2020 Best New Products Awards

NATIONAL REPORT — A record number of entries in the 2020 Convenience Store News Best New Products Awards contest resulted in some keen competition among suppliers jockeying to introduce the most innovative new items to the convenience store industry in the past year.

From among nearly 100 entries, consumer judges chose 38 products new to convenience store shelves for recognition in the 24th annual competition. The Best New Products Awards program recognizes the marketers that introduced the most innovative, high-quality products that meet consumers’ evolving needs and fit a convenience store’s value proposition.

Entries were rated and awarded points by consumers based on the criteria of taste, value, convenience, healthfulness, ingredients, preparation requirements, appearance and packaging. Judging was supervised and tallied by Past Times Marketing, a New York-based consumer research and product-testing firm.

Products honored this year range from sparkling waters, wine cocktails, hard seltzers and caffeine-laced drinks, to no-sugar, keto and better-for-you items — many in COVID-19-friendly packaging.

The 2020 Best New Products Awards winners are:

ALTERNATIVE SNACKS/BARS

ONE Peanut Butter Cup; ONE Brands

ALTERNATIVE SNACKS/MEAT SNACKS

Old Trapper Old Fashioned Beef Jerky Big Bag; Old Trapper

ALTERNATIVE SNACKS/OTHER

Big John’s Pickled Eggs; Red Smith Foods Inc.

BEER

Blue Moon Light Sky Citrus Wheat; Molson Coors Beverage Co.

CANDY/CHOCOLATE

KIT KAT Duos Mint + Dark Chocolate; The Hershey Co.

CANDY/GUM

REV Energy Gum – Peppermint; Rev Gum

CANDY/NON-CHOCOLATE

Starburst Swirlers Cherry-Lemon; Mars Inc.

CANDY/NOVELTY & SEASONAL

Sour Punch Grape Straws; American Licorice Co.

CBD

Forth CBD Chews; E-Alternative Solutions

DAIRY PRODUCTS

Frigo Cheese Heads 2-Pack Combo; Saputo Cheese USA Inc.

DELI PRODUCTS

Van's Kitchen 4-Pack Egg Rolls – Vegetable; Van’s Kitchen

EDIBLE GROCERY

Fruit Crunch Parfait – Blueberry; Del Monte Foods

FLAVORED MALT BEVERAGES

Mighty Swell Cherry Lime; Mighty Swell

FOODSERVICE/BAKERY

Donut Hole Thaw and Serve Glazed Apple Filled Fritter; Baker Boy

FOODSERVICE/BREAKFAST

Southwestern Muffin Sandwich; Orion Land Mark

FOODSERVICE/CONDIMENT

KETO Vanilla Bean Syrup with MCT; Jordan's Skinny Mixes/GoodWest Industries

FOODSERVICE/DINNER & HOME MEAL REPLACEMENT

Ready-to-Stretch Sheeted Pizza Dough; Rich Products

FOODSERVICE/LUNCH

Ultimate Jalapeno Cheddar Sausages; Johnsonville

FROZEN FOODS

Caulipower Riced Cauliflower Baja Style; Caulipower

FROZEN NOVELTIES

Twix Cookies & Creme Ice Cream Bars; Mars Inc.

GENERAL MERCHANDISE

Scripto Hybrid Lighter; Calico Brands Inc.

HEALTH & BEAUTY CARE

Tums Chewy Bites Mixed Berry; Convenience Valet

HEALTHY SNACKS

CLIF Coffee Collection Dark Chocolate Mocha Energy Bars; CLIF Bar

OTHER TOBACCO PRODUCTS/CIGARS

White Owl Blackberry Mojito Limited Edition; Swedish Match

OTHER TOBACCO PRODUCTS/ELECTRONIC CIGARETTES & VAPOR PRODUCTS

Legal Lean Disposable Grape Pod Device; Legal Lean

OTHER TOBACCO PRODUCTS/SMOKELESS

Velo Nicotine Lozenges; R.J. Reynolds Vapor Products

PACKAGED BEVERAGES/CARBONATED SOFT DRINKS

Sparkling Ice Cherry Vanilla + Caffeine; Sparkling Ice

PACKAGED BEVERAGES/ENERGY DRINKS

AMIN.O Energy Sparkling + Electrolytes Mango Pineapple Limeade; Glanbia Performance Nutrition NA

PACKAGED BEVERAGES /JUICE DRINKS

OKF Watermelon with Aloe; OKF Aloe Vera King

PACKAGED BEVERAGES /RTD COFFEE DRINKS

Black Rifle Coffee Co. Expresso with Cream; Black Rifle Coffee Co.

PACKAGED BEVERAGES /RTD ICED TEA

INOTEA Bubble Tea Honeydew; DD&B Solutions LLC

PACKAGED BEVERAGES /SPORTS DRINKS

POWERADE Ultra Citrus Blast; The Coca-Cola Co.

PACKAGED BEVERAGES /OTHER

AHA Sparkling Water Orange + Grapefruit; The Coca-Cola Co.

PACKAGED SWEET SNACKS

Down Home Delights Chocolate Almond Coconut Dessert Bar; Prairie City Bakery

SALTY SNACKS/MIXED

Chex Mix MAX'D Spicy Dill; General Mills

SALTY SNACKS/NUTS & SEEDS

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Honey Roasted; The Wonderful Co.

WINE

Uptown Wine Cocktails Chocolatini; Southern Champion

OVERALL INNOVATION

Fry Baby Clear; Anchor Packaging