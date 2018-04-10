Convenience Store News Reveals Winners of Inaugural Future Leaders in Convenience Awards

NEWARK, N.J. — Eight up-and-coming convenience retail professionals have been selected as winners of the inaugural Convenience Store News Future Leaders in Convenience (FLIC) awards.

This new awards program recognizes young convenience store leaders (aged 35 and under) who are already making significant positive contributions to their companies and the industry.

The goal of the program is to celebrate and help develop the next generation of convenience retail leaders by providing a forum for talented young business people to hone their leadership skills, while recognizing the achievements of a select few emerging leaders.

Honorees were selected based on nominations from their peers that highlighted their accomplishments and achievements over the past year.

The 2018 Future Leaders in Convenience are:

Amy DaSilva, Communications and Systems Specialist, QuickChek Corp.

Vaida Kirkilaite, Brand & Advertising Manager, Southeast Business Unit, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K

Stephanie Martone, Category Manager, OTP, Cumberland Farms Inc.

Christine Maurer, Category Manager, Packaged Beverages, BP/ampm

Kim Scully, Leader, Operations, Recruiting & Staffing, QuickChek Corp.

Aaron Smorodin, Director of North America Sourcing & Integration, Global Fuels, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K

Chris Stewart, Senior Category Manager, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, 7-Eleven Inc.

Ian Stewart, Tobacco Category Buyer, Go Mart

All of the winners will be honored in November at the first-ever Convenience Store News Future Leaders in Convenience conference and awards program, being held Nov. 15 in Indianapolis, preceding the Convenience Store News 2018 Hall of Fame gala dinner.

The speaker lineup for the FLIC conference includes:

Jay Ricker, chairman of Ricker Oil Co. and the 2018 retailer inductee into the Convenience Store News Hall of Fame;

Van Tarver, principle, Van Tarver Group, and former head of Kroger’s c-store division; and

Lesley Saitta, principle, Impact 21 Group, and a Woman of the Year honoree in Convenience Store News’ 2017 Top Women in Convenience awards.

Registration is open for this year’s Future Leaders in Convenience event. Dave Riser, vice president of external relations at RAI Trade Marketing Services Inc., will serve as emcee for the one-day event.

