Convenience Store News Seeks Speakers for 2019 Convenience Foodservice Exchange

DALLAS — Convenience Store News is now accepting proposals from retailers, research organizations and consulting firms that are interested in speaking at the 2019 Convenience Foodservice Exchange event, being held June 19-20 in Dallas.

The Convenience Foodservice Exchange is an exclusive, invitation-only executive summit for convenience store foodservice executives. With an emphasis on collaboration, networking and idea exchange, this event will bring retailers and their supplier partners together to maximize opportunities, solve problems and prepare for future growth.

If you believe you can educate and inspire c-store retailers to become leaders in providing their customers with a complete fresh-food experience at their stores, we invite you to submit your proposed topic right away.

With the theme of “Today’s Foodservice Challenges; Tomorrow’s Opportunities,” the 2019 Convenience Foodservice Exchange will tackle key industry issues, such as:

What does today’s consumer think of the meal and snacking options currently available at food-forward convenience stores?

How will future consumer expectations of c-store service differ from today’s shopper?

It’s now or never! Why a good loyalty program is critical for foodservice success.

What are the latest trends in food taste and innovation?

Who will win the share of stomach?

A look at companies that are trying to redefine the c-store shopping experience.

Technology impacting foodservice: mobile apps, payment, advance ordering, delivery and food safety.

How to create a superior ready-to-eat, grab-and-go foodservice program.

What are the best-selling “better-for-you” menu options at c-stores today?

Consumer research on the meal and snacking options currently available at c-stores.

Speaker presentations should be quick-hitting, 15- to 20-minute “Ted-Talk-like” discussions that leave a minimum of 10-15 minutes for questions and interchange with the audience.

Email speaker proposals to Convenience Store News Editorial Director Don Longo at [email protected]. The deadline for proposals is March 1.

To understand the caliber and reputation of our speakers, check out this recap of last year’s event.

The Convenience Foodservice Exchange also encourages c-store industry suppliers to participate in our conference program. However, supplier speakers must participate in one of our various sponsorship programs. For information on conference sponsorships, please contact CSNews Brand Director Paula Lashinsky at [email protected] or (917) 446-4117.

The Convenience Foodservice Exchange will receive many proposals for limited speaking slots. The Exchange takes great care in reviewing each submission in order to compile the most outstanding educational program possible. Proposals are reviewed by a selection committee and rolling notifications will begin March 11. The final speaker roster will be posted on the event website.