Convenience Store News Sets New November Date for 2020 Convenience Foodservice Exchange

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Convenience Store News' fifth-annual Convenience Foodservice Exchange, an exclusive, invitation-only conference for convenience store foodservice executives, has been rescheduled for November due to an abundance of caution during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Originally scheduled for June, the 2020 Convenience Foodservice Exchange will now be held Nov. 16-18 at The Westin Charlotte. The event is designed to help the country's leading convenience foodservice executives explore food trends, operations, safety and technology in an exciting, interactive format.

The conference combines interaction among retailers and suppliers with innovative learning experiences for a truly unique program targeted specifically to the needs of convenience foodservice retailers. This year’s event will include presentations and experiences at leading culinary school Johnson & Wales University, walking and bus tours of innovative food and retail concepts, interactive discussions, and expert speakers.

Last year’s Convenience Foodservice Exchange, held in Dallas, drew many of the nation's most forward-thinking convenience foodservice retailers, including giants like 7-Eleven and Circle K, and regional powerhouses like Wawa, Kwik Trip and QuickChek.

The theme of this year's program is "Where Food Trends Meet Reality." The agenda will tackle such key issues as:

Big Food Chain Innovation: How They Do It. Learn from the best foodservice companies.

Why Ready-to-Eat, Grab & Go Foodservice Might Best Fit Your Foodservice Strategy. Learn how your product development process can be refined and applied so that you can beat the food outlets at their own game.

Food Safety Protocol for Operators, Staff and Vendors. A Johnson & Wales professor will discuss the latest techniques and programs for ensuring food safety.

Foodservice Trends: Expectations vs. Reality. Participate in an interactive discussion as a Johnson & Wales professor helps identify real food trends that have staying power and are appropriate for the convenience channel.

The New Convenience Retailer. A panel of retailer executives will show off and discuss their newest food-forward stores and programs aimed at meeting the needs of the evolving consumer.

As in previous years, the 2020 program will also include: guest speakers from inside and outside the convenience store industry giving quick-hitting presentations on key topics; interactive discussions; consumer research; CSNews' annual Foodservice Leadership Awards reception; and one-on-one business development meetings.

In addition, this year's Convenience Foodservice Exchange will feature a guided food and retail tour exploring Charlotte's most delicious and innovative restaurants, food shops and markets. Led by Taste Carolina, guides will introduce attendees to the history and architecture of this beautiful city, too.

All currently registered attendees will have their registrations shifted to the new dates.

For more information or to request an invitation, contact Editorial Director Don Longo at d[email protected]. Travel assistance is available for qualified retailers.

Sponsorships are also available for this exclusive, exciting event. For more information on sponsorships, contact Brand Director Paula Lashinsky at [email protected] or (917) 446-4117.