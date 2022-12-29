Convenience Store News Welcomes New Associate Editor

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News has expanded its editorial team with the addition of Amanda Koprowski as associate editor.

Koprowski joins CSNews with a strong background in writing and editing. She has held editorial roles at business-to-business media brands, including ABF Journal, an independent trade finance magazine exclusively focused on the asset-based lending, factoring, commercial finance and turnaround management industries; Monitor, an independent trade publication in the equipment finance and leasing industry; and DealMaker Magazine, a print and digital media brand for brokers and lenders.

Prior to coming on board, she was a contributing writer for several media sites where she pitched and wrote articles on assorted topics, including current events politics. Most recently, she was the quality control and voter education coordinator for Pennsylvania Voice. Among her responsibilities were researching, developing and writing voter education materials.

"We are excited to welcome Amanda to the convenience store industry's No. 1 business intelligence publication. With her strong experience in B2B journalism, writing and communications, combined with an eagerness to bring her skillset to this new position, I have no doubt that Amanda will be a great asset to our exceptional team," said Convenience Store News Editor-in-Chief Linda Lisanti.

As a member of the CSNews edit team, Koprowski will create quality, insightful content and aid in its amplification across our print, digital and event platforms. In the associate editor role, she will spearhead new products coverage, be responsible for all of the brand's monthly news roundups such as Supplier Spotlights and People on the Move, and contribute category management stories for the print magazine.

Koprowski earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Villanova University and is studying for a Master's in Fine Arts from Southern New Hampshire University.

Convenience Store News' mission is to deliver the insight, analysis, market research and business intelligence that helps c-store retailers stay ahead of what's next — critical information to grow sales and profits. The brand continues to innovate to meet the industry’s changing information needs by expanding its portfolio of products to include magazines, robust websites, digital newsletters, interactive online special reports, conferences, roundtable meetings, and more.

Convenience Store News is owned by EnsembleIQ, a North American business intelligence company delivering insightful information and actionable connections. Using market expertise throughout the entire path to purchase in retail, retail technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality, EnsembleIQ helps professionals make informed business decisions and gain a competitive advantage, while providing the companies that supply and serve these industries with creative solutions to connect with their communities.