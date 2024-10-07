Convenience Store News Welcomes New Leadership

CHICAGO — Sandra Parente, senior vice president, convenience North America, will lead consolidated Convenience Store News brands in the United States in Canada as EnsembleIQ strategically positions itself to maximize further growth and drive content innovation.

Her expanded role coincides with the rapid evolution of the convenience sector in North America and the critical demand for insightful content and information.

Parente has been instrumental in driving growth of the Canadian c-store market. Her transformative decision-making and ability to revitalize businesses by identifying new opportunities and fostering innovation have positioned her as a key leader in the industry, said EnsembleIQ CEO Jennifer Litterick. Parente will oversee Convenience Store News U.S. alongside her Canadian responsibilities as she continues to lead with a focus on growth and innovation.