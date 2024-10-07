Convenience Store News Welcomes New Leadership
"We are excited to unite our Convenience Store News brands under Sandra's leadership," said Litterick. "Sandra has a proven track record of driving transformation and innovation, and her ability to foster growth through strategic vision and execution will be critical as we continue to evolve our offerings in response to the changing dynamics of the North American convenience sector. We are confident that Sandra's leadership will unlock new opportunities for our business and bring valuable insights to the industry."
This consolidation marks an important step in EnsembleIQ's strategy to strengthen its convenience store media brands, enhance cross-market collaboration and develop innovative content solutions that support the continued growth of the sector.
Additionally, EnsembleIQ announced that Eric Savitch, who currently leads the Path to Purchase Institute and Consumer Goods Technology brands will now also take the helm of the Progressive Grocer and Store Brands publications, forming a powerful group within the retail and consumer goods industry.
