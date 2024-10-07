 Skip to main content

Convenience Store News Welcomes New Leadership

Sandra Parente will lead CSN brands in the U.S. and Canada as the North American convenience market rapidly evolves.
Angela Hanson
Sandra Parente

CHICAGO — Sandra Parente, senior vice president, convenience North America, will lead consolidated Convenience Store News brands in the United States in Canada as EnsembleIQ strategically positions itself to maximize further growth and drive content innovation.

Her expanded role coincides with the rapid evolution of the convenience sector in North America and the critical demand for insightful content and information.

Parente has been instrumental in driving growth of the Canadian c-store market. Her transformative decision-making and ability to revitalize businesses by identifying new opportunities and fostering innovation have positioned her as a key leader in the industry, said EnsembleIQ CEO Jennifer Litterick. Parente will oversee Convenience Store News U.S. alongside her Canadian responsibilities as she continues to lead with a focus on growth and innovation.

"We are excited to unite our Convenience Store News brands under Sandra's leadership," said Litterick. "Sandra has a proven track record of driving transformation and innovation, and her ability to foster growth through strategic vision and execution will be critical as we continue to evolve our offerings in response to the changing dynamics of the North American convenience sector. We are confident that Sandra's leadership will unlock new opportunities for our business and bring valuable insights to the industry."

This consolidation marks an important step in EnsembleIQ's strategy to strengthen its convenience store media brands, enhance cross-market collaboration and develop innovative content solutions that support the continued growth of the sector.

Additionally, EnsembleIQ announced that Eric Savitch, who currently leads the Path to Purchase Institute and Consumer Goods Technology brands will now also take the helm of the Progressive Grocer and Store Brands publications, forming a powerful group within the retail and consumer goods industry.

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. The company helps retail, technology, consumer goods, health care and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with vibrant business-building communities.

