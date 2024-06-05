Convenience Store Operators Weigh Sustainability Efforts in Store Design

The discussion which followed weighed the ROI of sustainability efforts and the potential for long-term gains through energy savings and incentives.

Some CLVG members shared that they have been performing operational practices that are just "good for business" but not necessarily with sustainability as the motivation.

"Everything's about moderation," said Tony Miller, president of Delek Retail. "And I think, yes, we sell gasoline and we have plastic changing tables, but what are some of the things that we can do? And I think if we all just open up our eyes, I think we can take some steps forward. We're always going to be the guy that's got that target on our back no matter what we do because of what we're selling in front of our stores."

The discussion also emphasized balancing sustainability with practicality and cost-effectiveness, employing the 80/20 rule to prioritize impactful initiatives. While sustainable practices are increasingly integrated into operations, effective communication with customers remains imperative.

Members generally agreed on the importance of that communication, citing examples of successful promotions from various companies. While Generation Z and millennials are particularly conscious of sustainability, concerns about greenwashing and customer satisfaction were raised, emphasizing the need for honesty in business practices and a pragmatic approach.

The meeting also revisited a previous CLVG discussion regarding convenience stores becoming an employer of choice for job seekers. Updates from Nouria Energy Corp., Delek Retail and Rutter's underscored initiatives in leadership programs, employee value propositions, rewards and recognition.

The full report, along with additional information, is available here.

The Convenience Leaders Vision Group brings together convenience retail icons and trailblazers through quarterly virtual meetings. During these sessions, members identify trends, challenges and disruptions in retail as well as possible solutions and opportunities. CLVG operates under the Vision Group Network, which gathers the collective knowledge and ideas of its members to create a legacy of sharing within the retail community.