Core-Mark & Andeavor Assist in Fight Against California Wildfires

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO — Core-Mark Holding Co. Inc. is providing ongoing assistance efforts to firefighters battling two large California fires in tandem with San Antonio-based Andeavor.

Core-Mark's front line assistance worked in conjunction with state and federal disaster relief officials to leverage its supply chain in the region to bring aid to first responders.

More than 2,500 cases of drinking water have been sent to support firefighters on the front lines of the Hoopa and Carr wildfires.

"These extraordinary fires require an unprecedented commitment on our part to help firefighters on the front lines as they work to contain the blaze," said Bryan Alger, division president of Core-Mark in Sacramento. "We are thankful to Andeavor, our partners in this effort, and will assess how best to help our customers in the region when they ultimately return and begin to rebuild."

Since the fires began, Core-Mark donated water to Cal Fire, Yolo County and the United States Forestry Service based in Anderson, Calif.

"The Hoopa Fire Department and Office of Emergency Services would like to thank all those that collaborated and donated this large amount of water to help our fire fighters do their jobs best," said Serene Hayden, director of emergency services for Hoopa Valley.

Core-Mark, based in South San Francisco, offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 45,000 customer locations in the United States and Canada through 32 primary distribution centers.

Andeavor is an integrated marketing, logistics and refining company. Andeavor's retail-marketing system currently includes more than 3,200 stores marketed under multiple well-known fuel brands, including ARCO, SuperAmerica, Shell, Exxon, Mobil, Tesoro, USA Gasoline and Giant. It also has ownership in Andeavor Logistics LP and its non-economic general partner. Andeavor operates 10 refineries with a combined capacity of approximately 1.2 million barrels per day in the mid-continent and western United States.