Core-Mark Makes Track My Order App Available to All Customers

WESTLAKE, Texas — Core-Mark International is making Track My Order, an innovative delivery management tool, accessible to all of the distributor's 40,000 retail partners across the United States and Canada.

Track My Order was introduced early last year in select Core-Mark divisions. The application enables retailers to receive real-time updates on delivery status, either by email or text by using GPS technology installed in Core-Mark delivery trucks to track its exact location so retailers can accurately anticipate delivery and schedule the staff needed to offload trucks and stock shelves.

"Without proper planning, wholesale deliveries can prove to be very disruptive to store operations and the consumer experience," said Core-Mark Vice President of Sales Development, Analytics and Technology Sandra D'Asaro. "With Track My Order, Core-Mark helps our retail customers pinpoint the time of delivery and more smoothly manage their labor needs when the delivery occurs. This saves them time and money."



Retailers can select from several Track My Order options to retrieve information, such as proactive, estimated time of arrival alerts when a truck leaves its distribution center or when the delivery is between 15 to 60 minutes away.

Track My Order is one of the many tools and applications available via Core-Source, a dashboard featuring categorized information all in one place that simplifies how convenience retailers access, view and leverage key business-driving data, such as their retailer analytics dashboard, planograms, invoices, and customized marketing plans.

Based in Westlake, Core-Mark is one of the largest marketers of fresh, food and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. It offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 40,000 customer locations in the United States and Canada through 32 distribution centers (excluding two distribution facilities the Company operates as a third-party logistics provider).