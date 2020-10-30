Core-Mark & Skip Form Alliance to Power Frictionless Shopping

WESTLAKE, Texas — Core-Mark International and contactless mobile checkout solutions provider Skip have formed an alliance that enables retailers to boost sales, control costs and offer fast checkout for consumers who are wary of in-store shopping during the global pandemic.

Westlake-based Core-Mark will be Skip's exclusive distributor partner in the wholesale channel, whereby Core-Mark's 40,000-plus convenience retail customers in the United States and Canada will the ability to acquire access to Skip's contactless mobile payment checkout system.

"Core-Mark continually strives to provide innovative solutions for the convenience retailers we serve, and Skip offers them a proven technology platform that eases shoppers' fears and time constraints," said Chris Murray, senior vice president, marketing, Core-Mark. "We're confident that our customers will be interested in adopting the highly-acclaimed Skip technology so they can provide the frictionless checkout option that so many consumers are craving these days."

With the system in place, consumers can shop in-store and use the free Skip mobile app to scan and pay for their items. In doing so, they bypass long waits in the checkout line and avoid having to interact with payment terminals, store clerks or other shoppers. Retailers benefit, too, by reducing the time needed to process transactions, freeing up employees to focus on other duties, the companies stated.

"Our vision at Skip is to empower every retailer with the fastest and safest shopping experience for their customers through Skip's Mobile Checkout Platform, which includes our Scan & Go and Order Ahead mobile apps," said Skip founder Chase Thomason. "By partnering with Core-Mark, we are aiming to broaden distribution and increase access to our platform for many more North American retailers."

Core-Mark is showcasing the Skip frictionless mobile payment checkout system in its Center of Excellence (CoE), a 14,000-square-foot facility at Core-Mark headquarters that provides c-store retailers with knowledge and insights that drive new ideas, products and solutions to grow their business. The CoE is currently available through virtual visits.

At the CoE, c-store retailers can learn more about and try out the Skip platform, which provides shoppers with options for checking out in-store (scan and go) or for ordering/paying remotely and then coming to the store for curbside or in-store pickup. Additionally, Skip can be easily integrated with point-of-sale providers and loyalty programs, and its administration portal gives retailers valuable information about how Skip consumers shop in their stores.

Since its launch in 2014, Skip has been adopted by more than 50 retailers throughout the United States.

Core-Mark is one of the largest marketers of food, fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Founded in 1888, it offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to 40,000-plus customers in the United States and Canada through 32 distribution centers (excluding two distribution facilities the Company operates as a third-party logistics provider).