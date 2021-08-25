Couche-Tard Announces Pacific Northwest Acquisition

LAVAL, Quebec — Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. is picking up 35 convenience store and fuel retail sites from ARS Fresno LLC and certain affiliated companies.

The locations are operated under the Porter's brand and situated predominately in Oregon and western Washington.

Founded in September of 1999, Porter's has grown from six locations in California to 144 sites in Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico and Utah.

"We are excited to bring the Porter's stores and team members into the Couche-Tard family. These locations have strong fuel and convenience assets with a track record of growth and a network of experienced employees," said Couche-Tard President and CEO Brian Hannasch. "With this transaction, we look forward to growing in the Pacific Northwest and making our customers' lives a little easier everyday in that region."

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of September.

Laval-based Couche-Tard operates in 26 countries and territories with 14,200 convenience stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. Operating under the Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is the largest independent c-store operator in terms of the number of company-operated stores in the United States.