Couche-Tard Enhances Inventory Management With Supply Chain Solution

Couche-Tard chose RELEX due to a need for a more integrated inventory management system capable of managing at scale. The company believes the new platform will enhance inventory management by optimizing store stock levels and ensure products are available when and where customers need them, as well as significantly reduce out-of-stocks and improve the effectiveness of merchandising efficiency.

"With RELEX, we can tailor advanced forecasting and inventory management to the needs of our individual stores and streamline our internal processes for better efficiency to provide the best quality products and a best-in-class customer experience," said Trey Powell, senior vice president of global merchandising for Alimentation Couche-Tard.

The retailer also plans to use the integrated systems to improve its merchandising strategy by evolving how space decisions are made and how product replenishment is managed throughout the organization, which could potentially enhance overall store performance and efficiency.

RELEX Solutions provides a unified supply chain and retail planning platform that aligns and optimizes demand, merchandising, supply chain, operations, and production planning across the end-to-end value chain.

Laval-based Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 25 countries and territories, with more than 14,400 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics and Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Approximately 128,000 people are employed throughout its network.