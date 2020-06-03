Couche-Tard Launches Global Campaign to Further Diversity & Inclusion

LAVAL, Quebec — Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. President and CEO Brian Hannasch has joined the CEO ACTION pledge, a coalition of 900-plus CEOs pledging to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace.

This makes Couche-Tard the first convenience store operator to join the group.

In accordance with this pledge and International Women's Day on March 8, Couche-Tard also launched an internal global campaign, "Together we make a difference." The campaign invites all employees to join Hannasch and take their own personal "I ACT On" pledge.

"I am excited for the entire corporation to join me in this CEO ACTION pledge as I firmly believe that together we will make a difference by creating and maintaining a diverse workforce," Hannasch said. "Promoting diversity and inclusion is a key component of our culture of growing together and is critical to continuing to be a preferred choice for our diverse customer base."

Couche-Tard also noted that March 6 marks the one-year anniversary of the formation of Couche-Tard's Women's Council, a business resource group with the mission of creating winning conditions for women within the company. It is led by Chief Human Resources Officer Ina Strand.

The Women's Council is part of Couche-Tard's board of directors' commitment to diversity and inclusion and to taking measurable actions promoting a workplace where a broad spectrum of perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, the company said. Its work includes bringing the "Together we make a difference" pledge to the company and introducing the first training modules on unconscious bias as well creating career development workshops in Couche-Tard's global offices and stores.

Based in Laval, Couche-Tard's network is comprised of approximately 9,815 convenience stores throughout North America. Its North American network consists of 19 business units, including 15 in the United States covering 48 states and four in Canada covering all 10 provinces.