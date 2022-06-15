Couche-Tard Sets Out to Fill More Than 25,000 Open Positions

LAVAL, Quebec — Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. is the latest convenience store operator to seek out new employees during the busy summer season.

The global retailer is setting out to fill more than 25,000 positions at its more than 14,100 Circle K and Couche-Tard convenience stores and support centers across North America, Europe and Asia. The company's openings include store-level positions for customer service representatives, assistant store managers and store managers, as well as a host of opportunities at its support centers.

"Passionate, diverse and talented team members are key to ensuring a great store and fueling experience for our customers and making their lives a little easier every day, which is why we are ramping up our hiring efforts as we head into the summer travel season," said Couche-Tard Chief People Officer Ina Strand. "Whether applicants are looking for seasonal employment or an exciting career with a dynamic global retailer, we provide the resources and 'One Team' culture to help them find growth and fulfillment and a global brand with an array of programs that create award-winning engagement among our team members."

Benefits and incentives include competitive pay, quick career growth potential and career development opportunities with a stable, profitable, and growing employer with a global footprint, according to Couche-Tard. Approximately 124,000 people are employed throughout Couche-Tard’s network.

For more information on available positions, related benefits and incentives, and to apply, click here.

Last October, Couche-Tard was named to Forbes' 2021 World's Best Employers list. This spring, the company was recognized by Gallup with the Exceptional Workplace Award as the only convenience store group to be included among Gallup's list of the most engaged workplaces around the world.

The list of c-store retailers aiming to fulfill high recruitment goals for the summer remains long:

7-Eleven Inc., Speedway and Stripes, along with participating independent franchise owners and operators, hosted a National Hiring Event on May 3 across more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. The convenience retailers plan to hire employees for 60,000 jobs.

GPM Investments LLC is offering a range of incentives and benefits to prospective employees as it seeks to add 5,000 new employees to its ranks. The company is looking to fill open, seasonal and turnover positions at convenience stores located in multiple states, with opportunities including both full-time and part-time roles at all levels.

Ahead of the summer season, Love's Travel Stops held a two-day National Hiring Event on March 30-31, during which it aimed to hire more than 2,000 team members.

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop sought to fill nearly 100 seasonal and regular retail team member positions available across 11 store locations throughout the Salt Lake City surrounding area. The retailer hosted a local job fair on April 23 in Sandy, Utah, to meet potential applicants and hold on-site interviews.

Pilot Co. hosting a National Hiring Day event on May 3 at its company-owned travel centers and restaurants, where it aimed to welcome 10,000 new team members as it prepares for the summer travel season. Part-time and full-time team members receive company perks and benefits, including a fuel discount and free meals.

Royal Farms plans to fill more than 2,000 positions to staff new stores in the mid-Atlantic. About 1,200 jobs are expected to be in Maryland, with about three quarters of those in the Baltimore metro area.

Wawa Inc. launched its official start of hiring efforts for the summer season on March 7. The c-store operator set the goal of hiring nearly 1,000 new associates for roles at every Wawa store from the New Jersey Shore to the beaches of Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. More than 55 stores are located in those areas and will continue their recruiting campaign through the summer season.