CSN EXCLUSIVE: Kwik Trip's Automation Efforts Boost Fried Chicken Program

When Kwik Trip launched its fried chicken program in 2019, it also kicked off a partnership with Restaurant Technologies. Since then, it has used the solutions provider's Total Oil Management (TOM) system to comprehensively manage each Kwik Trip location's cooking oil. Automating the volume and quality of fryer oil — which includes managing oil delivery, recycling, filtration and usage — maximizes oil life and cost and enhances food quality.

The retailer also found that the TOM system increases safety and efficiency for employees. Because fresh bulk oil is delivered to tanks outside each store, employees no longer need to manually transport cooking oil via jugs or buckets. Instead, they pump the fresh oil directly into fryers, which saves time and can lead to fewer employee injuries. Restaurant Technologies also takes used cooking oil off Kwik Trip's hands by removing it from a separate tank and eventually recycling it into biofuel.

This end-to-end oil management approach provides a better work environment that is "sustainable," according to Servais.

Technology Assistance

Kwik Trip's venture into oil automation came with a boost from technology. As the retailer expanded the fried chicken program, it began using the TOM portal to monitor and manage oil usage and quality at each location. This helps the convenience chain identify quality trends and possible reasons for shifting sales on a store level.

For example, if chicken's gross profit dips, the company can turn to the TOM portal to identify potential inciting factors, such as a cost increase, too-frequent dumping or incorrect filtration.

"The food-to-oil ratio data in the portal helps us pinpoint any problem so we can quickly adjust and get back on track," Servais said.

The company found this to have a positive effect on store operations, but it also makes a difference in the customer's dining experience.