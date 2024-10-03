 Skip to main content

CSN EXCLUSIVE: Kwik Trip's Automation Efforts Boost Fried Chicken Program

The retailer's automated oil handling partnership contributes to safety, cost reduction and streamlined kitchen operations.
Kwik Trip's fried chicken

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip Inc. celebrated the five-year anniversary of its fried chicken program this year, marking half a decade of success with offerings that range from chicken tenders to roasted whole chickens. Yet despite the mouth-watering quality of its chicken, one of the most important components of the program is one that customers never see: automated oil handling, in place across all locations that feature Kwik Trip's fried chicken program.

When Kwik Trip first developed and launched the program, the company knew it would be competing not only with both other convenience store retailers that had already put a lot of effort into fried chicken, but with chicken specialty chains. To compete effectively, it required both perfect recipes and the best possible infrastructure, particularly given the breadth of chicken items and the size of its network.

"Currently, we offer fresh — never frozen — fried chicken at 725 stores, including hand-breaded dark and white meat fried chicken, tenders, roasted whole chicken, crispy fried chicken sandwiches and boneless wings," said Paul Servais, retail foodservice director for the La Crosse-based company.

When Kwik Trip launched its fried chicken program in 2019, it also kicked off a partnership with Restaurant Technologies. Since then, it has used the solutions provider's Total Oil Management (TOM) system to comprehensively manage each Kwik Trip location's cooking oil. Automating the volume and quality of fryer oil — which includes managing oil delivery, recycling, filtration and usage — maximizes oil life and cost and enhances food quality.

The retailer also found that the TOM system increases safety and efficiency for employees. Because fresh bulk oil is delivered to tanks outside each store, employees no longer need to manually transport cooking oil via jugs or buckets. Instead, they pump the fresh oil directly into fryers, which saves time and can lead to fewer employee injuries. Restaurant Technologies also takes used cooking oil off Kwik Trip's hands by removing it from a separate tank and eventually recycling it into biofuel.

This end-to-end oil management approach provides a better work environment that is "sustainable," according to Servais.

Technology Assistance

Kwik Trip's venture into oil automation came with a boost from technology. As the retailer expanded the fried chicken program, it began using the TOM portal to monitor and manage oil usage and quality at each location. This helps the convenience chain identify quality trends and possible reasons for shifting sales on a store level.

For example, if chicken's gross profit dips, the company can turn to the TOM portal to identify potential inciting factors, such as a cost increase, too-frequent dumping or incorrect filtration.

"The food-to-oil ratio data in the portal helps us pinpoint any problem so we can quickly adjust and get back on track," Servais said.

The company found this to have a positive effect on store operations, but it also makes a difference in the customer's dining experience.

Kwik Trip's fried chicken

"The TOM portal does make a difference on our end product. If we are filtering oil regularly and changing oil when required, as prompted by the software, we are giving our guests a better-quality fried product that does not look burnt, old or taste oily," he noted.

Kwik Trip also uses its oil automation partnership to emphasize training. Every member of its 33-person team of foodservice district leaders receives hands-on training from Restaurant Technologies and has access to their stores' TOM portal data. The training itself focuses on helping them understand exactly when their stores are filtering, how long they are filtering, the correct food-to-oil ratios and how much oil is in the tanks, all of which contribute to maximized oil usage and efficiency, and savings on the overall cost of oil. Maintaining high level operations management is key to continued success, according to the company.

With TOM now implemented at more than 80% of its stores, Kwik Trip has observed improved labor safety, operational gains and sustainability. The streamlining of employees' tasks also reinforces labor retention.

"With the help of Restaurant Technologies, our kitchens stay cleaner, we have less spilled oil, and our coworkers appreciate that they do not have to manually dump oil in the fryer and haul out waste oil," Servais said. "We hire many people from the food industry and as soon as they get into the kitchen and see our oil management system, they are instantly happy."

Based on the success of its program, Kwik Trip's use of oil automation is only likely to grow.

"Fried chicken continues to grow rapidly for us and we don't expect that to change any time soon," Servais said.

La Crosse-based Kwik Trip is a family-owned convenience store chain that operates more than 870 locations. Stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan operate under the Kwik Trip banner, while stores in Iowa, Illinois and South Dakota operate under the Kwik Star banner.

