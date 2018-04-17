CSNews Accepting Nominations for 2018 Store Design Contest

NEWARK, N.J. — Convenience Store News is now accepting nominations for its 2018 Store Design Contest, which is open to both convenience store chains and single-store owners.

The program, now in its 13th year, honors new and rebuilt c-stores whose designs excel in areas such as interior layout, use and effectiveness of signage and logos, and exterior property and landscaping. Construction or remodeling of eligible stores must have taken place between January 2017 and March 2018.

Awards will be presented in seven different categories:

Best Original Store Design (a new build)

Best Interior Design (new build)

Best Low-Cost Remodel (less than $100,000)

Best Mid-Budget Remodel ($100,000 to $250,000)

Best "Sky's the Limit" Remodel (more than $250,000)

Best Travel Center Design

Best International Design

For full contest details, click here.