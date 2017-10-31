CSNews Honors Top Growth Chains at 2017 NACS Show

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News teamed up with Glanbia Performance Nutrition to present awards to this year's Top 20 Growth Chains at the 2017 NACS Show, held in Chicago in October.

The annual Top 20 Growth Chains ranking, now in its sixth year, is based on store count figures provided by TDLinx, a service of Nielsen. Overall, the 2017 CSNews Top 20 Growth Chains added a net 1,396 stores to their portfolios between January 2016 and January 2017, equating to a 5.9-percent increase for the year.

Among the retailers who accepted their awards at the CSNews booth during the NACS Show were Sheetz Inc., TravelCenters of America LLC, Kwik Trip Inc., QuikTrip Corp., Mirabito Energy Products, Casey’s General Stores Inc., CST Brands/Circle K, GPM Investments LLC, and 7-Eleven Inc.

Glanbia Performance Nutrition, a world leader in sports nutrition with its brands Optimum Nutrition, BSN and ISOPURE, was the sponsor of this year’s CSNews Top 20 Growth Chains awards.

For the complete 2017 Top 20 Growth Chains report, click here.