CSNews Parent Company Champions Top Women Across Industries

CHICAGO — EnsembleIQ, the parent company of Convenience Store News, is championing the careers of women in the industries it serves through awards programs designed specifically to celebrate women leaders.

EnsembleIQ, the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth for retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals, created nine communities of top women. Through these communities, women leaders can share insights and connections to grow their businesses and careers.

"At EnsembleIQ, we believe it's vital to further the careers of women in the industries we serve. We are committed to recognizing excellence and helping women leaders build their knowledge and personal networks," said Jennifer Litterick, CEO at EnsembleIQ.

"In addition, we have created a strong diversity, equity and inclusion program at EnsembleIQ. It not only advances women within the workplace, but it also creates an environment where all team members are seen, embraced and given a platform to express who they are as individuals, as well as what that brings to the company," Litterick said.

The six of EnsembleIQ's top women awards ceremonies that take place in October and November are:

Oct. 2: Convenience Store News celebrated its Top Women in Convenience awards in Las Vegas, honoring women leaders from retailer, wholesaler and supplier communities in the convenience industry.

Oct. 12: Convenience Store NewsCanada's Star Women in Convenience awards event, taking place in Toronto, will recognize exceptional women from retailers to distributors, manufacturers, industry associations and consultants making a difference and demonstrating commitment, innovation and leadership in the convenience industry.

Oct. 18: EnsembleIQ's Path to Purchase Institute will host its Women of Excellence awards ceremony in Chicago, at P2PI LIVE, the premier industry event for commerce marketers. The Institute will be honoring women brand marketers, retailers, agency executives and solution providers for their achievements in influencing the commerce marketing industry.

Nov. 3-4: Progressive Grocer celebrates its Top Women in Grocery awards in Orlando, Fla.

Nov. 8: HBS Dealer celebrates the Top Women in Hardware & Building Supply awards in Chicago.

Nov. 16-17: DSN celebrates its Top Women in Health, Wellness and Beauty awards in Chicago. Honorees will be announced at the event.

Additional top women awards ceremonies taking place in 2023 include:

March 2023: Hospitality Technology's Top Women in Restaurant Technology awards

July 2023: The RIS News Top Women in Retail Tech awards

September 2023: Canadian Grocer's Star Women in Grocery awards.

Leading in the Workplace

As part of the company's efforts to create change in the industry, EnsembleIQ, was honored by workplace evaluation firm Comparably in its "Best Leadership Teams" category for driving positive culture change.

As reported by CSNews, this honor is based on ratings voluntarily and anonymously submitted to Comparably by EnsembleIQ employees about the performance of the company leadership team. Those rated included direct managers and senior leaders, who all received "A" level grades during the past 12 months.

"This evaluation clearly illustrates that our team members value how company leaders have created a positive culture that encourages, supports and celebrates the diversity of our employees. Prioritizing positive culture change has strengthened the core of our organization," Litterick said.