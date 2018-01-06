CSNews' Top Five Takeaways From the 2018 Sweets & Snacks Expo

"The role these broad categories play is significant. When you look at CPG FMCG [fast moving consumer goods], snack is at the forefront of what consumers buy online. However, there's still a long way to go for snacks being bought online to go mainstream," the executive expressed.

"Snackable" categories are growing across the store, noted Rost, who pointed to items like Kombucha, yogurt and dessert bars, which gives retailers ample opportunity to fulfill consumers' need states, whether they're to satisfy a craving or serve as a filler in between meals.

Although there may not necessarily be a push for "clean" across all categories, retailers should be mindful that consumers are looking to spend money on better-for-you snacks and clean-label treats. According to Nielsen insights, 20 percent of consumers say considering food with no artificial ingredients has influenced their purchases.

Superfood snacking is also gaining momentum, Rost cited, noting that dollar sales increased 6 percent on items that contain "superfood" ingredients.

"We snack with purpose. It's very intentional, and we see consumers shopping with intent and snacking with intent," the Nielsen executive said. "The future of retail is all about access."

4. Supporting the "Why" Behind Buys

Shopping is transformative, as customers attempt to create or re-create themselves and define their goals and values with the products they buy.

"We are all either involved in the process of making, marketing or selling what consumers want. We help them connect to what they want and what they find valuable," Curt Munk, senior vice president of marketing for FCB Red, explained during "The 'Why' Behind What We Buy" eye-opener session.

According to the presenter, retailers help shoppers find value in the purchases they make in five ways: functional (fulfills a need state), epistemic (arouses curiosity), image (gives the appearance of or possession of something), emotional (arouses a feeling or attractiveness) and social (associates with a particular demographic, social or cultural group).

Candy and snacks try to find a place for themselves among broad categories, according to Munk. His suggestions for confectionery and snack manufacturers, marketers and sellers looking to help consumers transform their personal experiences when it comes to making candy and snack purchases is:

Know audience consumption values. Understand shoppers’ identity structure. Own the pre-purchase experience at all costs. If you sell a "thing," find an experience to attach to it.

5. Private Label is on the Rise

One of the largest drivers of candy and snacks today is the rising popularity of private label.

In the last 52 weeks, total candy sales reached $24.9 billion and snacks racked up $25 billion in sales, according to data from IRI. The top four manufacturers contributed $199.8 million of that amount, other national manufacturers contributed $133.2 million, and private label contributed $17.1 million.

While that may not seem like a lot, private label is a forced to be reckoned with, Sally Lyons-Wyatt, executive vice president and practice leader at IRI, argued during the "2018 State of the Market: Candy and Snacks" eye-opener session.