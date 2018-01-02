CST Brands Vet Hal Adams Brought In to Lead MAPCO

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — MAPCO has appointed convenience store industry veteran Charles "Hal" Adams as the company's new CEO. He will succeed Frederic Chaveyriat, who served as interim CEO during the search and will remain executive vice president of MAPCO's board of directors.

Adams has nearly 30 years of extensive experience in c-store operations, marketing, merchandising, and strategy. After starting out as a night shift associate, he moved up the ranks to his most recent position of president of retail operations at San Antonio-based CST Brands.

Adams departed CST in late June 2017 following its acquisition by Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., as CSNews Online previously reported.

"We have been in a period of transition and growth focusing on establishing a new 'people first' culture that will enable MAPCO to be an industry innovator and a brand our guests can trust," said Chaveyriat. "With Hal, we get not only an exceptional professional with a proven industry track record, but also a servant-leader with a committed vision who knows how to inspire team members and deliver a best-in-class customer experience."

Adams will report to Chaveyriat starting Feb. 5.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for MAPCO's growth, and I look forward to joining the team," Adams said. "MAPCO is investing in its people and its stores, and I am a passionate believer that a culture of empowerment will drive strong business results."

MAPCO has 348 corporate stores operating primarily in Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia, with additional presence in Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi. It operates company stores under the banners MAPCO Express, MAPCO Mart, East Coast, Fast Food and Fuel, Favorite Markets, Delta Express and Discount Food Mart.