Cumberland Farms Brings Its Farmhouse Coffee Brand Into RTD

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Cumberland Farms is the latest convenience store retailer to offer bottled caffeinated beverages to go.

The Westborough-based chain is now selling bottled iced lattes at locations across the Northeast and Florida. The 13.7-ounce bottles of Farmhouse Select Premium Espresso Iced Lattes sell for $2.49 each, or two for $4, reported Boston.com.

Each ready-to-drink (RTD) bottle contains just over two espresso shots and comes in three flavors: mocha, French vanilla and sea salt caramel. The bottled lattes are also gluten free and made with low-fat milk.

A September report from Mintel revealed that the $2 billion RTD coffee market is the fastest growing segment of the retail coffee market, with an expected 67-percent growth in sales by 2022.

Other retailers have recently broken into the RTD segment, like:

Canton, Mass.-based Dunkin Donuts launched a line of bottled iced coffees last year in four flavors, including espresso, mocha, original and French vanilla.

McDonald’s , based in Oak Brook, Ill., announced in September that it would begin bottled its McCafe Frappe this year in three flavors: caramel, mocha and vanilla.

Starbucks is no stranger to the RTD market, as it began bottling its Frappuccino in 1996. In October the company announced that this year it would start offering Doubleshot Coffee Smoothies, Boston.com reported.

Cumberland Farms currently operates nearly 600 convenience stores across eight states.