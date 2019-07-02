Cumberland Farms Celebrates 80th Birthday With Launch of Exclusive Products, Sweepstakes & Promotions

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Cumberland Farms is celebrating eight decades in business with a new, exclusive line of birthday treats.

To commemorate its 80th anniversary, the convenience store retailer has debuted several Birthday Blast private label offerings, including Birthday Blast Premium Cookie Bites, the Birthday Blast Whoopie Pie, Birthday Blast Premium Chocolate Bars, and Birthday Blast Ice Cream.

Each item is a twist on classic birthday celebration flavors, with a burst of rainbow sprinkles. The products are now available at all Cumberland Farms c-stores.

Through Feb. 26, customers can purchase the Birthday Blast Ice Cream pint for an introductory price of $3.99 and the Chocolate Bars, Whoopie Pie and Cookie Bites for 99 cents each.

"My grandparents started Cumberland Farms in 1939 with nothing but a cow and a dream. Here we are, 80 years later, and it's hard to believe how far we've come," said Ari Haseotes, CEO of Cumberland Farms. "Though years have passed, we've maintained our commitment to always do right by our guests. Our new Birthday Blast treats are in celebration of our success due to their continuing loyalty, and we hope our guests share in our celebration by enjoying these delicious birthday celebration treats when they visit our stores."

As part of its 80th anniversary celebration, Cumberland Farms is also launching an internal sweepstakes for team members and an "80 free products" coupon booklet. The sweepstakes will award one employee each month a lifetime VIP experience, such as tickets, airfare and spending money for major sports league all-star and championship games, professional racing events and even a free car.

Westborough-based Cumberland Farms operates nearly 600 convenience stores across eight Northeast states.